Advertisement

Continuing a legacy in Sturgeon Bay

After sitting vacant for two years, a 140 year old department store building in Sturgeon Bay...
After sitting vacant for two years, a 140 year old department store building in Sturgeon Bay finds new life.(WBAY)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After sitting vacant for more than two years, a century-old department store building in Sturgeon Bay has come back to life.

It’s history as a retail shopping destination at the corner of North Third Avenue and Louisiana Street dates back more than 140 years, from the Washburn Company to H.C. Prange to eventually Younkers.

“We wanted to do this as part of a legacy, that we save this building and become part of the history of this building,” says Todd Trimberger, owner of Bliss, a home accessories store.

After Younkers closed in 2018, Trimberger and his partner, a local doctor, purchased the building with a vision to create The Marketplace.

“What we want to create is if you think of a department store, like this was, but every department is complimentary, but they’re their own point of sale, they staff it themselves and we work together like a village so to speak,” explains Trimberger.

So last spring, at the beginning of the pandemic, construction crews got busy.

“We had about a 45 second conversation about stopping and then we decided no, Sturgeon Bay, our community, needs something to focus on so we dug into it with Bayland Builders and a bunch of other subs and here we are, seven months and one week later we opened this store,” says Trimberger.

Joining Trimbergers’s Bliss in the 32,000 square foot building are Lola May’s and Monticello, which sell women’s clothing and gifts.

A boutique salon is set to open next month.

Already, Trimberger says he’s been blown away by the community support and appreciation.

“You’re going to get me all teary-eyed, it’s just gratitude, people are so grateful that this building was saved and not bulldozed. We think the building is really happy, to be sparkling and shiny again and alive and vibrant,” says Trimberger with a smile.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 deaths pass 3,500; death rate rising again
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says a driver left this buck behind after a crash. Nov....
Driver hits pole, leaves behind buck in Fond du Lac County
Father Jordan Neecks poses with a buck he harvested on the St. Norbert Abbey property on...
De Pere Police share their concern over priest harassed for hunting
President Trump made two appearances on Tuesday, but took no questions.
President Trump files second lawsuit in Wisconsin, Green Bay Mayor and City Clerk named as defendants
The state will not be able to pay any extended benefits after Nov. 28
Wisconsin announces extended unemployment benefits program

Latest News

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Testing numbers rise; confirmed cases remain above average
Forest County fentanyl arrests
Four arrested in Forest County fentanyl bust
Leah Larock-Rosio and Glenda Parks
Two Wabeno women facing meth charges
Kiel man arrested on suspicion of 8th intoxicated driving offense