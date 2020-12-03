CLOUDS THICKEN AGAIN TONIGHT

The clouds have partially cleared this afternoon, and may clear a bit more before increasing again overnight. A weak cold front will push across Wisconsin overnight and early Friday. As it does so, winds will turn to the north and a few flurries may pop up across the far north. Clouds linger into Friday but should thin again much like today. High temperatures will be slightly cooler Friday and this weekend. But the temperatures still remain above normal for early December.

Next week remains the same as the weather pattern continues with mainly dry weather and slightly above average temperatures. The average high temperature in Green Bay is currently 33° and the average low is 19°. So far, no big storms are likely during the first half of the month.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-20+ MPH

FRIDAY: NW/N 5-15 MPH

TODAY: A gradual clearing. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 39

TONIGHT: Clouds return. Late flakes NORTHEAST of Green Bay. LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Early flurries northeast of Green Bay. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Variable clouds. Some flurries NORTHWEST? HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Probably dry... HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Dim sunshine. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, then sunshine. A bit milder. HIGH: 43

