Cellcom Green Bay Marathon to run a virtual marathon next year

The winner of the 2018 men's division crosses the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon finish line...
The winner of the 2018 men's division crosses the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon finish line outside Lambeau Field in May, 2018.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The pandemic has claimed the running of the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon for a second year.

Organizers announced on the marathon’s Facebook page that the board of directors and health partner Prevea Health decided they couldn’t safely hold the race in person in May. It had to consider the runners, walkers, staff and volunteers and the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus.

The annual marathon typically attracts thousands of runners from around the U.S. and even other countries. Previous race weekends included full- and half-marathons, a 5K run/walk, relay and kids run.

When last year’s event was canceled, runners and walkers who registered were encouraged to run or walk on any day of their choosing and log their miles, even if it wasn’t on the planned day of the marathon. At the time, entrants had the option to defer their registration for the 2021 race.

The event raises money for local charities. Organizers say this year’s virtual marathon will be no different, with a “defined mission... to make a difference in our community” to help people suffering hunger, homelessness, or mental health problems because of the pandemic. Details will come out next month, including ways they hope to get kids more involved in the virtual event.

You’ll hear from the marathon co-chair this afternoon on Action 2 News at 4:30 about what they’ll do differently in 2021, including a 100-mile challenge, and the feedback received from runners so far.

