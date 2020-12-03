Appleton Downtown giving out at-home Holiday Fun Fest kits

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Downtown is spreading holiday magic to your home.

Holiday Fun Fest is typically held at the City Center. Due to COVID-19, it’s not an option this year.

Instead, Appleton Downtown, Inc is giving families the opportunity to create that magic at home with Holiday Fun Fest Kits.

CLICK HERE to find out what’s in the kits: https://appletondowntown.org/holidayfunfest/

Two-hundred kits are available. You must pre-register for a holiday kit. You can do that here: https://appletondowntown.org/holidayfunfest/

Pickup is on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. - noon, at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center on S. Elm. Volunteers will bring the kits out to your car. Just roll down your window and give the volunteer your name.

Costumed characters, including Frosty the Snowman, will wave to your children.

Families can also sign up for virtual visits with Santa Claus.

“It’s a five minute slot where you get to chat with Santa one on one through the computer. We wanted kids to still have a chance to see the big guy himself and tell him their wishes and hopes for this holiday season,” says Lynn Hardy, Marketing Director.

