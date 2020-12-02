Advertisement

Wisconsin sees rise in women hunters

Wisconsin DNR said the number of female hunters has reached over 92,000, up 12% from last year.
Wisconsin DNR said the number of female hunters has reached over 92,000, up 12% from last year.
Wisconsin DNR said the number of female hunters has reached over 92,000, up 12% from last year.(WBAY)
By Aisha Morales
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another successful hunting year in Wisconsin is in the books. As Action 2 News has reported, deer license sales are up this Fall.

We also learned the amount of women out in the woods this season is also up.

It’s part of the culture in Wisconsin and the women we spoke to say they’ve been hunting for as long as they can remember.

“It’s nice to see that women are doing it more often, and even today it’s something that I share with my boyfriend, and we go out there, it’s just really nice,” said Samantha Kops, who lives in Pickett, Wisconsin.

The women were excited to hear more and more women joining them.

“I think that’s a great part of Wisconsin, and Wisconsin history is that women are doing it and I think even more now, more women are doing the bow hunting aspect, which is really really cool,” said Jenny Wollert, who lives in Berlin.

Wisconsin DNR said the number of female hunters has reached over 92,000, up 12% from last year. The DNR said it’s hard to pinpoint exactly why, but more women statistically are playing sports in general.

“I think that probably has a lot to do with it, and hunting is probably just one of those things where the door is opening,” said Emily Iehl, R3 Coordinator with Wisconsin DNR.

Iehl said just like men, women appreciate the outdoors and are becoming empowered by learning more about hunting.

“Knowing that I was out there to really give my respects to the animal that I was harvesting, and being able to bring it to the table and appreciate it,” said Iehl.

For women hunters, it’s a chance to get outdoors and even connect with loved ones.

“I think even just this year, to reflect on all the good things and this is one thing that didn’t go away with the pandemic,” said Kops.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin reports record 107 COVID-19 deaths
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Marinette Republican John Nygren resigning from State Assembly
Retired corrections officer Joe Verdegan wrote "The Reformatory -- Tales from Green Bay's...
Retired corrections officer authors book about life inside the prison walls at Green Bay Correctional Institution
President Donald Trump says he will leave the White House if the Electoral College elects Joe...
President Trump challenges election results in Wisconsin Supreme Court

Latest News

Tavon Austin
Tavon Austin ready to be another Packers offensive threat
The sun peaks through the scoreboard at Lambeau Field during an NFL football game between the...
Packers to host small group of employees, family members for a second week
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots past Wisconsin-Green Bay's Cem Kirciman during the second half...
Badgers win big over UWGB, 82-42
Referees huddle on an empty court at game time of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks...
Milwaukee Bucks to play on Christmas Day, season opener scheduled for December 23