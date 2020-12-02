Wisconsin announces extended unemployment benefits program

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin residents who have run out of unemployment benefits and pandemic emergency unemployment compensation can apply for extended benefits.

The Department of Workforce Development says extended benefits provide up to 13 additional weeks of payments to those who have exhausted UI and PEUC.

This program does not apply to people who are collection pandemic unemployment assistance or PUA.

Here are the extended benefits:

• Payment amount is equivalent to the individual’s regular UI benefit amount.

• Duration is up to 13 weeks.

• The first payable week is retroactive to the week ending May 23, 2020 or the first week after an individual has exhausted his or her regular UI and PEUC, whichever is later.

• The last payable week will be the week ending November 7, 2020.

HOW TO FILE: https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/eb/

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.