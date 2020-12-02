Advertisement

SUN TODAY, BUT CLOUDS MOVE IN TONIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
High pressure has kept Wisconsin in the sunshine today, but overnight a weak and fairly dry cold front will push through Wisconsin. This will lead to increasing clouds overnight. Clouds remain thick tomorrow morning, but will begin to erode around midday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler tomorrow with highs in the middle to upper 30s. Brisk westerly wind will also make it feel a bit cooler.

The remainder of the forecast is pretty quiet. At this time there are no major winter storms heading this direction. Temperatures will stay near or slightly above average. The average temperatures in Green Bay is now 34°. There may be a few flurries at times over the next 7 days, but most of those chances will be limited to far northern Wisconsin.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: W 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine. A milder afternoon. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. A brisk west wind. LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Clouds and limited afternoon sun. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Maybe early flurries northeast of Green Bay. Otherwise, partly sunny. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. Flakes in the Northwoods at NIGHT? HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A spotty wintry mix or flakes is possible. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Late snow showers? HIGH: 40

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

