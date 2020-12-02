Advertisement

Source: Bucks to play on Christmas Day

Referees huddle on an empty court at game time of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks...
Referees huddle on an empty court at game time of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic for Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - ESPN sources say the Milwaukee Bucks are tentatively scheduled to play on Christmas Day.

According to a network reporter, the Bucks will be hosting the Golden State Warriors at 1:30 p.m. CT on December 25.

The game is one of five tentatively scheduled for the day.

Other games sources say are scheduled include:

  • Pelicans at Heat
  • Nets at Celtics
  • Mavericks at Lakers
  • Clippers at Nuggets

