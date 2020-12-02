Source: Bucks to play on Christmas Day

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - ESPN sources say the Milwaukee Bucks are tentatively scheduled to play on Christmas Day.

According to a network reporter, the Bucks will be hosting the Golden State Warriors at 1:30 p.m. CT on December 25.

The game is one of five tentatively scheduled for the day.

Other games sources say are scheduled include:

Pelicans at Heat

Nets at Celtics

Mavericks at Lakers

Clippers at Nuggets

ESPN Sources: Tentative Christmas Day Schedule pic.twitter.com/MId025HKvB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 2, 2020

