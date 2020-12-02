Source: Bucks to play on Christmas Day
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - ESPN sources say the Milwaukee Bucks are tentatively scheduled to play on Christmas Day.
According to a network reporter, the Bucks will be hosting the Golden State Warriors at 1:30 p.m. CT on December 25.
The game is one of five tentatively scheduled for the day.
Other games sources say are scheduled include:
- Pelicans at Heat
- Nets at Celtics
- Mavericks at Lakers
- Clippers at Nuggets
Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.