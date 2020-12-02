Advertisement

Packers to host Madden NFL 21 fan tournament, winners to compete against players

Packers Logo
Packers Logo(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers are inviting fans of all ages to play in an upcoming virtual Madden NFL 21 Tournament.

Team officials say the event, which is scheduled for Saturday, December 26, will match up Packers fans against each other, and the winners of the tournament will move on to compete against a current or former Packers player on Monday, December 28.

Tournament winners will also receive an autographed authentic helmet signed by the player they play against.

According to the team, the event is open to players of all experience levels playing on PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

Although there isn’t an entry fee, fans are encouraged to use the donation button and give to Paul’s Pantry. You can also donate by CLICKING HERE.

CLICK HERE to read the rules and regulations, as well as register for the event.

Anyone who isn’t at least 18 years old will need to have a parent or guardian sign them up on the registration page.

The Packers announced the following current or former players tournament winners could play against:

  • Aaron Jones
  • Ahman Green
  • AJ Dillon
  • Elgton Jenkins
  • Jordan Love
  • Kenny Clark
  • Lucas Patrick
  • Raven Greene
  • Lucas Patrick

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin reports record 107 COVID-19 deaths
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Marinette Republican John Nygren resigning from State Assembly
Retired corrections officer Joe Verdegan wrote "The Reformatory -- Tales from Green Bay's...
Retired corrections officer authors book about life inside the prison walls at Green Bay Correctional Institution
President Donald Trump says he will leave the White House if the Electoral College elects Joe...
President Trump challenges election results in Wisconsin Supreme Court

Latest News

Scale
Manitowoc couple indicted for allegedly conspiring to distribute meth
gavel
Green Bay man indicted for charges of human trafficking, producing child porn
The sun peaks through the scoreboard at Lambeau Field during an NFL football game between the...
Packers to host small group of employees, family members for a second week
The pandemic has taken a toll on many things in our lives and the American Red Cross says it's...
INTERVIEW: Blood donations, during the holidays, in a pandemic
Dozens of vehicle lined up Wednesday morning at two schools in Green Bay for free meals.
Cars line up for Green Bay meal distribution as organizers say need is increasing as funding cuts loom