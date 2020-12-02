MILDER DECEMBER WEATHER THIS AFTERNOON

High pressure stretched out across the Midwest will give us plenty of sunshine. The dry air across Wisconsin will allow temperatures to rise nicely through the morning. Highs this afternoon will be in the lower half of the 40s with a brisk west wind. Our “feels-like temperatures” will be in the 30s through the midday and afternoon.

We’ll see increasing clouds later tonight as a weak cool front pushes into Wisconsin. This front will swing through the area on a dry note... But look for lots of clouds tomorrow, and some limited afternoon sunshine. While temperatures will slowly trend down into the weekend, we will remain at, or above normal for this time of year.

The forecast looks very dry for a while. There may be a few opportunities for snow showers or a light wintry mix early next week... Although at this point, these precipitation chances look “iffy” at best.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: W 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine. A milder afternoon. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. A brisk west wind. LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Clouds and limited afternoon sun. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Maybe early flurries northeast of Green Bay. Otherwise, partly sunny. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. Flakes in the Northwoods at NIGHT? HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A spotty wintry mix or flakes is possible. HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Late snow showers? HIGH: 39

