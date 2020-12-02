Advertisement

Manitowoc County inmate died of fentanyl overdose, autopsy finds

(KOSA)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say an autopsy shows a Manitowoc County Jail inmate died of a fentanyl overdose and another inmate is facing charges.

On Sept. 15, Justin Hall, 36, was found dead at the jail. A correctional officer was conducting routine rounds on the third floor when he noticed Hall “laying on a mattress in an awkward position.”

Life-saving efforts were not successful and Hall was pronounced dead at the jail.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was asked to assist with the investigation. On Dec. 2, the Sheriff’s Office announced that the Medical Examiner had ruled the cause of death to be a fentanyl overdose.

Fentanyl is a potent opioid.

“Detectives have determined Hall obtained the fentanyl from another inmate in the Manitowoc County Jail and voluntarily used the drugs. Detectives are requesting charges related to the delivery of fentanyl resulting in Hall’s death against this inmate,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

The name of the inmate was not released.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin reports record 107 COVID-19 deaths
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Marinette Republican John Nygren resigning from State Assembly
Retired corrections officer Joe Verdegan wrote "The Reformatory -- Tales from Green Bay's...
Retired corrections officer authors book about life inside the prison walls at Green Bay Correctional Institution
President Donald Trump says he will leave the White House if the Electoral College elects Joe...
President Trump challenges election results in Wisconsin Supreme Court

Latest News

16-year-old dies in Sheboygan shooting; 15-year-old faces charges
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry start to December
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry start to December
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says a driver left this buck behind after a crash. Nov....
Driver hits pole, leaves behind buck in Fond du Lac County
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild start to December
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild start to December