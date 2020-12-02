Manitowoc County inmate died of fentanyl overdose, autopsy finds

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say an autopsy shows a Manitowoc County Jail inmate died of a fentanyl overdose and another inmate is facing charges.

On Sept. 15, Justin Hall, 36, was found dead at the jail. A correctional officer was conducting routine rounds on the third floor when he noticed Hall “laying on a mattress in an awkward position.”

Life-saving efforts were not successful and Hall was pronounced dead at the jail.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was asked to assist with the investigation. On Dec. 2, the Sheriff’s Office announced that the Medical Examiner had ruled the cause of death to be a fentanyl overdose.

Fentanyl is a potent opioid.

“Detectives have determined Hall obtained the fentanyl from another inmate in the Manitowoc County Jail and voluntarily used the drugs. Detectives are requesting charges related to the delivery of fentanyl resulting in Hall’s death against this inmate,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

The name of the inmate was not released.

