Local musicians perform Sounds of the Season at Titletown Ice Rink

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local musicians will bring us the Sounds of the Season at Titletown this December.

The musicians will perform Christmas and holiday favorites as people skate at the Titletown Ice Rink located near Lambeau Field.

Sounds of the Season is each Wednesday in December. Hours are 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Staff say the music brings a festive feel to Titletown. CLICK HERE for the schedule and artist lineup.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff booked solo artists instead of large groups for singing and caroling.

“No big groups performing together. It’s either solo artists or duos that typically perform together. So it’s kind of a take on caroling, but a smaller group just to make sure everyone stays socially distanced,” says Mallory Steinberg, Titletown Programs and Marketing Manager.

Titletown is also hosting its Winter Jubilee in December. It’s a light show projected on historic Lambeau Field. CLICK HERE for dates and times.

Looking for more holiday fun at Titletown? CLICK HERE for a calendar of events.

Guests at Titletown are required to wear a mask at all times.

