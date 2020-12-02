Advertisement

Local musicians perform Sounds of the Season at Titletown Ice Rink

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local musicians will bring us the Sounds of the Season at Titletown this December.

The musicians will perform Christmas and holiday favorites as people skate at the Titletown Ice Rink located near Lambeau Field.

Sounds of the Season is each Wednesday in December. Hours are 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Staff say the music brings a festive feel to Titletown. CLICK HERE for the schedule and artist lineup.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff booked solo artists instead of large groups for singing and caroling.

“No big groups performing together. It’s either solo artists or duos that typically perform together. So it’s kind of a take on caroling, but a smaller group just to make sure everyone stays socially distanced,” says Mallory Steinberg, Titletown Programs and Marketing Manager.

Titletown is also hosting its Winter Jubilee in December. It’s a light show projected on historic Lambeau Field. CLICK HERE for dates and times.

Looking for more holiday fun at Titletown? CLICK HERE for a calendar of events.

Guests at Titletown are required to wear a mask at all times.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin reports record 107 COVID-19 deaths
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Marinette Republican John Nygren resigning from State Assembly
Retired corrections officer Joe Verdegan wrote "The Reformatory -- Tales from Green Bay's...
Retired corrections officer authors book about life inside the prison walls at Green Bay Correctional Institution
President Donald Trump says he will leave the White House if the Electoral College elects Joe...
President Trump challenges election results in Wisconsin Supreme Court

Latest News

December 2 Birthday Club
December 2 Birthday Club
Green Bay Police are hoping get a package of new technology for the department from Axon.
Green Bay body cameras update: Company gives presentation to city council
NJSD studies potential impact of pandemic on learning.
Neenah Joint School District studies possible impact of pandemic on learning
Christmas lights
Kaukauna presents “Library of Lights”