Green Bay man indicted for charges of human trafficking, producing child porn

gavel
gavel(ky3)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:49 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Federal prosecutors say a Green Bay man has been indicted by a grand jury for two counts, including human trafficking and producing child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger says a grand jury returned the indictment against 53-year-old Darryl Green Tuesday.

Krueger says Green allegedly attempted to entice a minor to engage in a commercial sex act, and also allegedly used the same minor to produce a pornographic image of the child.

If convicted, Green faces a mandatory 15 year prison sentence of the child pornography charge, and could face up to 30 years behind bars. He would also be required to register as a sex offender.

The human trafficking charge, if convicted, would carry a mandatory 10 year prison sentence. He could be sentenced to life behind bars on that same charge.

Multiple departments were involved in the case, including the Green Bay Police Department, the Green Bay office of the FBI, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Court officials say the case came up as part of Project Safe Childhood, which fights child sexual exploitation and abuse. CLICK HERE to learn more about the project.

