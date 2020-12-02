Advertisement

Green Bay alders heard enough on water fluoridation, place issue on file

The fight to remove fluoride from the city's drinking water has resurfaced.
The fight to remove fluoride from the city's drinking water has resurfaced.
By Kati Anderson
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News first told you in August about a renewed effort to take fluoride out of the city’s drinking water. The effort has once again waned after a discussion during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The issue was brought forward by Brenda Staudenmaier, who is a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the EPA over the toxicity of fluoride.

The city’s Protection and Policy Committee heard hours of debate from people on both sides of the isle over the last few months, which ended in the committee taking no action.

The issue was once again debated in front of the whole council after Alder Chris Wery pulled the item for discussion.

However, alders did not hear from citizens wishing to voice their opinions this time, after a vote to open the floor failed in a tie.

“People can show up and voice their opinion at this meeting, and you just denied them of that, that’s disgusting,” said, Alder Chris Wery.

“This should never have even come before us. This is not a matter of legislation, this is a matter of science, we are not scientists,” said Alder Randy Scannell.

The city’s attorney says any action to take fluoride out of the water would need to be done through a city resolution.

For now the issue has been placed on file.

