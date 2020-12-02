Green Bay body cameras update: Company gives presentation to city council

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning new information about the Green Bay Police Department’s plan to purchase body cameras We first told you last month, Green Bay Police are also looking to replace other outdated equipment

After looking at four different companies the department has settled on Axon.

“We were able to utilize the system and test it out for a period of time and we found it very valuable and very useful with the technology that Axon provides,” said Captain Ben Allen of the Green Bay Police Department.

Company representatives gave a virtual presentation to the city council on Tuesday, outlining how Axon will meet the needs of the department.

“This officer safety plan is going to include the tasers, the body cameras; which you don’t have today, and the upgrades for your in-car cameras because there are a few issues with those at this time as well,” said Kelsey Donohue, Axon account executive.

Another part of the package includes virtual de-escalation training for officers.

“This is not to replace any of the CIT training that the department has today, but it will supplement that. We’re really targeting mental health scenario; right now we have autism, schizophrenia and suicidal ideation,” said Donohue.

Capt. Allen told the council they often investigate critical incidents for the Appleton Police Department, including the transit center shooting that took Appleton Firefighter Mitch Lundgaard’s life in 2019.

“We were able to utilize their body cameras to investigate that incident, it was a huge part of that investigation and helped us get through that investigation rather quickly,” said Capt. Allen.

Allen says the Appleton Police Department also has Axon body cameras which would make sharing information easier.

The Packers have indicated they will help fund the equipment upgrades.

How much the team will contribute and the costs of the cameras will be discussed at the next finance committee meeting on Tuesday, December 8.

