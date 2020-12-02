Advertisement

Green Bay body cameras update: Company gives presentation to city council

After looking at four different companies the department has settled on Axon.
By Kati Anderson
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning new information about the Green Bay Police Department’s plan to purchase body cameras We first told you last month, Green Bay Police are also looking to replace other outdated equipment

After looking at four different companies the department has settled on Axon.

“We were able to utilize the system and test it out for a period of time and we found it very valuable and very useful with the technology that Axon provides,” said Captain Ben Allen of the Green Bay Police Department.

Company representatives gave a virtual presentation to the city council on Tuesday, outlining how Axon will meet the needs of the department.

“This officer safety plan is going to include the tasers, the body cameras; which you don’t have today, and the upgrades for your in-car cameras because there are a few issues with those at this time as well,” said Kelsey Donohue, Axon account executive.

Another part of the package includes virtual de-escalation training for officers.

“This is not to replace any of the CIT training that the department has today, but it will supplement that. We’re really targeting mental health scenario; right now we have autism, schizophrenia and suicidal ideation,” said Donohue.

Capt. Allen told the council they often investigate critical incidents for the Appleton Police Department, including the transit center shooting that took Appleton Firefighter Mitch Lundgaard’s life in 2019.

“We were able to utilize their body cameras to investigate that incident, it was a huge part of that investigation and helped us get through that investigation rather quickly,” said Capt. Allen.

Allen says the Appleton Police Department also has Axon body cameras which would make sharing information easier.

The Packers have indicated they will help fund the equipment upgrades.

How much the team will contribute and the costs of the cameras will be discussed at the next finance committee meeting on Tuesday, December 8.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin reports record 107 COVID-19 deaths
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Marinette Republican John Nygren resigning from State Assembly
President Donald Trump says he will leave the White House if the Electoral College elects Joe...
President Trump challenges election results in Wisconsin Supreme Court
Weather Discussion: What will December look like?

Latest News

NJSD studies potential impact of pandemic on learning.
Neenah Joint School District studies possible impact of pandemic on learning
Christmas lights
Kaukauna presents “Library of Lights”
WATCH: Helping Project Six on Giving Tuesday
How to help local organizations on Giving Tuesday
Revolution Market is a place for local shop owners to expand with a pandemic-friendly option in...
Public market in Ashwaubenon offers a pandemic-friendly space for local businesses