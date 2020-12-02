Advertisement

Evers to deliver State of State address virtually

Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
((WMTV))
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers plans to deliver his third State of the State address virtually on Jan. 12, saying the unprecedented move is consistent with his recommendations to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic and limit interactions and gatherings.

Evers also announced Wednesday that he’s asked to deliver his state budget address virtually on Feb. 16.

He’s asking the Legislature to convene virtually for both speeches.

Governors have historically given both speeches in the state Assembly chamber to joint gatherings of the Legislature, members of the Supreme Court, the governor’s Cabinet and other guests.

