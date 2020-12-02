Evers calls Trump lawsuit “shocking and outrageous assault on our democracy”

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and state and county elections officials have responded to President Donald Trump’s lawsuit seeking to toss out thousands of absentee ballots from the presidential election.

“President Trump’s Petition seeks nothing less than to overturn the will of nearly 3.3 million Wisconsin voters. It is a shocking and outrageous assault on our democracy,” reads the response from Evers. Evers has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the case.

President Trump on Tuesday filed suit in the Wisconsin Supreme Court seeking to toss out some 200,000 absentee ballots from Milwaukee County and Dane County.

Trump alleges absentee ballots were issued to voters who did not fill out the proper application and should be excluded from the Presidential Election results.

Trump’s attorneys say 170,140 absentee ballots were “improperly counted as they were issued without the elector having first submitted a written application.”

In a response filed with the Wisconsin Supreme Court Tuesday night, Evers counters, “President Trump ignores the fact that the absentee ballot envelope serves as both the application and the certification of the ballot. There is no ambiguity about this.”

Trump also claims 5,517 absentee ballots were “improperly counted as the certifications were, when received by clerks’ offices, incomplete and, as to a substantial proportion, the clerks’ offices subsequently altered the certifications by inserting missing information.”

Evers writes, “President Trump erroneously assumes that the only method for curing an absentee ballot with an improperly completed certificate is to ‘return the ballot to the elector’ for correction, as anticipated by Wis. Stat. § 6.87(9). The form of correction under Wis. Stat. § 6.87(9) is not a provision expressly made mandatory by Wis. Stat. § 6.84(2).9 As Wisconsin’s election laws are otherwise construed to give effect to the will of the elector, see Wis. Stat. § 5.01(1), this method of correction is one option available to election officials, but it need not be understood as exclusive.”

Trump’s lawsuit states that 17,271 absentee ballots were “improperly cast or received at Democracy in the Park events” in Madison.

The governor says, “Madison’s City Attorney confirmed that the Democracy in the Park events followed these secure procedures. President Trump presents no evidence to contradict these facts or to call into doubt the validity of absentee ballots returned through the Democracy in the Park program.”

The governor says the Wisconsin Supreme Court has no jurisdiction and that state law requires these appeals to begin in circuit court.

“The allegations of improper votes are incorrect. Each of the election procedures at issue in fact has a strong statutory basis, is rooted in longstanding practice, and indeed has been allowed by the Wisconsin Elections Commission,” reads the response.

On Monday, the Gov. Evers certified the results of the Nov. 3 election after a recount in Milwaukee and Dane Counties failed to change the results of the presidential race. The Wisconsin Elections Commission presented the results of the recount which confirmed President-elect Joe Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,600 votes. Biden gained 87 votes from the recount. CLICK HERE for recount documents.

Biden picked up Wisconsin’s 10 electoral college votes. In total, Biden has 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232 electoral votes.

Evers says, “In short, the recount confirmed that President Trump lost Wisconsin. Indeed, President Trump’s deficit increased through the recount. President Trump alleges no miscounting or other error that would call into question the intent of Wisconsin’s voters.”

Dane County officials also responded to the lawsuit saying it should be denied.

“The entire Petition is based upon speculation and innuendo without a recitation of a single fact. For instance they can’t identify a single voter who improperly claimed indefinitely confined status, yet they want the court to disenfranchise over 28,000 voters. They claim the Democracy in the Park program violated state law, yet they cannot identify a single statute that prohibited the program. This case is frivolous and should be dismissed now.”

On Wednesday, the Democratic National Committee and Wisconsin Biden Electors filed to intervene in the lawsuit, saying they have “compelling interests at stake.” If the Supreme Court accepts the case, the interveners would be able to participate in the proceedings.

