Driver hits pole, leaves behind buck in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Missing a buck? The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says a driver left some deer behind after hitting a pole over the weekend.

On Sunday, Nov. 27, a white or silver pickup truck crashed into a telephone pole in the Pipe area. The driver left the scene before deputies arrived.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver left behind a “nice buck” and a doe.

“Through investigation, it is believed that this buck and doe were harvested this past weekend, possibly on Sunday, in the Fond du Lac or Calumet County area,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

If you have information or know a driver of a pickup truck with new damage, call the Sheriff’s Office at 920-929-3390.

To leave an anonymous tip, call 920-906-4777.

