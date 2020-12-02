Advertisement

Driver hits pole, leaves behind buck in Fond du Lac County

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says a driver left this buck behind after a crash. Nov....
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says a driver left this buck behind after a crash. Nov. 27, 2020.(Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Missing a buck? The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says a driver left some deer behind after hitting a pole over the weekend.

On Sunday, Nov. 27, a white or silver pickup truck crashed into a telephone pole in the Pipe area. The driver left the scene before deputies arrived.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver left behind a “nice buck” and a doe.

“Through investigation, it is believed that this buck and doe were harvested this past weekend, possibly on Sunday, in the Fond du Lac or Calumet County area,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

If you have information or know a driver of a pickup truck with new damage, call the Sheriff’s Office at 920-929-3390.

To leave an anonymous tip, call 920-906-4777.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin reports record 107 COVID-19 deaths
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Marinette Republican John Nygren resigning from State Assembly
Retired corrections officer Joe Verdegan wrote "The Reformatory -- Tales from Green Bay's...
Retired corrections officer authors book about life inside the prison walls at Green Bay Correctional Institution
President Donald Trump says he will leave the White House if the Electoral College elects Joe...
President Trump challenges election results in Wisconsin Supreme Court

Latest News

Manitowoc County inmate died of fentanyl overdose, autopsy finds
16-year-old dies in Sheboygan shooting; 15-year-old faces charges
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry start to December
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry start to December
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild start to December
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild start to December