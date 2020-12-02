Commuters should expect heavy traffic near West High, Edison Middle Schools Wednesday morning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Heads up drivers!

Police say long lines of vehicles are expected Wednesday morning near Green Bay West High School and Edison Middle School.

According to Green Bay Police, Feeding America will be distributing food to families in need at those schools.

Drivers are asked to avoid the areas if you can, or allow extra time for your commute due to possibly high traffic congestion.

Police will be in the area to help with traffic congestion while food is being distributed.

Officials say the distribution is expected to take place starting at 10 a.m., however vehicles are expected to start lining up several hours ahead of time.

The distribution will last until 12 p.m., or until all the food is gone.

Green Bay West High School is located at 966 Shawano Avenue, and vehicles are expected to line up from the school west onto Reed Street until about N. Ridge Road. Drivers are asked to not park on Reed Street on Wednesday.

Edison Middle School is located at 442 Alpine Drive. Motorists are expected to line up from the school north onto Alpine Drive and west/northwest on Newberry Avenue to about Preble High School. Drivers are asked to not park on Newberry Avenue Wednesday.

