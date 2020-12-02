Advertisement

CLOUDS MOVE IN TONIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A weak frontal boundary moves across the area tonight bringing with it more clouds. The clouds along with a wind around 10 mph will make for a night not as cold as last night - Mostly 20s tonight. Some morning clouds linger for the start of Thursday, but by midday and into the afternoon more sun should return across the area. Temperatures will be a little colder - Mostly mid to upper 30s with wind chills mostly in the 20s.

There is a SMALL CHANCE of some flurries Thursday Night into Friday - mainly north. A few flurries or snow showers may fall again north Sunday. But otherwise the next seven days will be mostly dry with no big storms anywhere in sight.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: WSW 10-20 MPH

FRIDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. A brisk west wind. LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Clouds and limited afternoon sun. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Maybe early flurries northeast of Green Bay. Otherwise, partly sunny. HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. Flakes in the Northwoods at NIGHT? HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Partly sunny. SMALL CHANCE of a spotty wintry mix or flakes. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 39 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with increasing clouds. Flakes late? HIGH: 42

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin reports record 107 COVID-19 deaths
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Marinette Republican John Nygren resigning from State Assembly
Retired corrections officer Joe Verdegan wrote "The Reformatory -- Tales from Green Bay's...
Retired corrections officer authors book about life inside the prison walls at Green Bay Correctional Institution
President Donald Trump says he will leave the White House if the Electoral College elects Joe...
President Trump challenges election results in Wisconsin Supreme Court

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Clouds move in tonight, above average temperatures for the next few days
First Alert Forecast: Clouds move in tonight, above average temperatures for the next few days
First Alert Weather meteorologists
SUN TODAY, BUT CLOUDS MOVE IN TONIGHT
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry days
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry days
The Granite Peak ski area in Wausau has opened for the 2020 season.
WBAY Snow & Ski Report