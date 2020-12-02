CLOUDS MOVE IN TONIGHT

A weak frontal boundary moves across the area tonight bringing with it more clouds. The clouds along with a wind around 10 mph will make for a night not as cold as last night - Mostly 20s tonight. Some morning clouds linger for the start of Thursday, but by midday and into the afternoon more sun should return across the area. Temperatures will be a little colder - Mostly mid to upper 30s with wind chills mostly in the 20s.

There is a SMALL CHANCE of some flurries Thursday Night into Friday - mainly north. A few flurries or snow showers may fall again north Sunday. But otherwise the next seven days will be mostly dry with no big storms anywhere in sight.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: WSW 10-20 MPH

FRIDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. A brisk west wind. LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Clouds and limited afternoon sun. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Maybe early flurries northeast of Green Bay. Otherwise, partly sunny. HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. Flakes in the Northwoods at NIGHT? HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Partly sunny. SMALL CHANCE of a spotty wintry mix or flakes. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 39 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with increasing clouds. Flakes late? HIGH: 42

