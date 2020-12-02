Advertisement

Badgers win big over UWGB, 82-42

No fans in attendance due to COVID-19
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots past Wisconsin-Green Bay's Cem Kirciman during the second half...
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots past Wisconsin-Green Bay's Cem Kirciman during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Micah Potter scored 14 points, Tyler Wahl had 11 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 4 Wisconsin breezed to an 82-42 victory over Green Bay in Phoenix coach Will Ryan’s return to Madison.

Ryan is the son of former Badgers head coach Bo Ryan. Will Ryan and current Badgers coach Greg Gard worked together on Bo Ryan’s Wisconsin staff from 2002-07. Bo Ryan coached Wisconsin from 2001-15 and posted a 364-130 record, making him the program’s career wins leader.

There were no spectators Tuesday due to COVID-19 safety protocols, and Bo Ryan was expected to watch the game from his home in La Quinta, California.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin reports record 107 COVID-19 deaths
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Marinette Republican John Nygren resigning from State Assembly
President Donald Trump says he will leave the White House if the Electoral College elects Joe...
President Trump challenges election results in Wisconsin Supreme Court
Weather Discussion: What will December look like?

Latest News

Referees huddle on an empty court at game time of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks...
Source: Bucks to play on Christmas Day
NFL flexes Packers game time for Week 14
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reacts as he runs off the field after an NFL football game...
Rodgers’ 4 TD passes help Packers roll over Bears 41-25
Green Bay Packers' Darnell Savage (26) celebrates his interception with teammates during the...
LIVE BLOG: Packers defeat Bears 41-25