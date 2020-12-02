Advertisement

Appleton Fire Department: Smoke alarms not working at time of kitchen fire

A kitchen at a home on Linden Road in Appleton was damaged during a fire late Tuesday morning.
A kitchen at a home on Linden Road in Appleton was damaged during a fire late Tuesday morning.(Appleton Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire crews say cooking was the cause of a kitchen fire late Tuesday morning in Appleton.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, crews were called to a home on Linden Lane, located on the east side of the city at 11:40 a.m. for a report of a kitchen fire, with visible flames.

When they arrived, firefighters found black smoke coming from a kitchen window, and everyone had safely evacuated.

Although the fire was put out within 15 minutes, officials say it caused damage to the kitchen, including an outside wall, as well as significant smoke damage throughout the house.

At this time, the Red Cross is working with the occupants due to the current conditions making the home non-inhabitable.

Damage is estimated at about $100,000.

In addition, firefighters say the smoke alarms weren’t functioning at the time of the fire.

All residents are reminded to check your smoke alarms monthly, and to also use safe cooking practices, which include following manufacturer instructions for all appliances.

