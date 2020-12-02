Advertisement

16-year-old dies in Sheboygan shooting; 15-year-old faces charges

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 15-year-old boy is potentially facing a homicide charge for the death of a 16-year-old.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a gunshot with injuries at a home on the 4500-block of S. 18th Street last Saturday at about 2:40 P.M. They found the 16-year-old boy already dead.

The 15-year-old is being referred to juvenile authorities for a possible charge of homicide by negligent use of a dangerous weapon.

Police say their investigation isn’t over. No further information about the shooting or the teens involved is being released.

