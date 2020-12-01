Wisconsin reports record 107 COVID-19 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Gov. Tony Evers warned at a health briefing Tuesday afternoon the coronavirus did not take a holiday break. The state reported 107 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. That’s a new one-day record, although it may reflect the post-holiday return of staffing to review death certificates of patients who died from COVID-19.

TOTAL TESTS: 10,492

Positive: 4,078 (38.87%)

Negative: 6,414

At the current pace, the state can expect to cross 400,000 positive coronavirus tests within the next few days. That’s equivalent to 6.9% of the state’s population.

“It took seven-and-a-half months to reach the first 100,000 cases. It took 35 days to get to 200. Eighteen days later we added another 100,000 cases. We are in the start of December and we are nearing 400,000 cases,” Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said.

Almost 40% of test results by Tuesday’s deadline were positive. That’s down from Saturday and Sunday, when there were fewer tests completed, but the 7-day average for the positivity rate has climbed to 34.78%.

The 7-day average for new cases is 3,906, the first time the average was below 4,000 since Oct. 28.

NEW DEATHS: 107 ↑

Death toll: 3,420

Deaths were reported in 42 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, with multiple deaths in 18 of them:

Bayfield, Brown (3), Burnett, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark (3), Crawford, Dane, Dodge (3), Douglas (4), Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Grant (2), Kenosha (8), Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Langlade (3), Lincoln, Marathon, Milwaukee (10), Monroe, Oconto, Outagamie (4), Pierce, Portage, Racine (5), Richland, Rock (5), Shawano, Sheboygan (7), St. Croix, Trempealeau (2), Vernon, Walworth (5), Washburn (2), Washington (2), Waukesha (6), Waupaca, Winnebago (9) and Wood.

The state’s death rate and the 7-day average for deaths both went back up with Tuesday’s high number. The death rate crept up to 0.87% after a few days at 0.86%. That metric had been steadily falling before last week; until last week, the death rate had been below 0.87% for more than 3 weeks. The state is averaging 44 deaths per day over the past seven days.

County case numbers are listed later in this article.

ACTIVE CASES: 17.5% ↓

A total 391,313 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in less than 10 months. The percentage of those cases that are still active continues declining: It's now 17.5% of all coronavirus cases dating back to last February. That's 68,406 people. Another 319,426 people are now considered recovered.

Symptoms can appear 14 days after exposure, if an infected person shows any symptoms at all. Gov. Evers urged Wisconsinites to be more vigilant about wearing a mask and maintaining a physical distance from people who aren’t from their household. “It shows the people you pass that you care about them.”

Prevea Health president/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai said there’s a lot of concern in the health community about the coronavirus spreading from traveling and family gatherings during the Thanksgiving break and the state will see the effects of that by Thursday, allowing time for symptoms to appear and test results to come back. “The people coming back from Thanksgiving that didn’t do the right things, if they’re going to turn positive, likely probably by this Thursday we’ll start to see some of that. But we don’t know who they’ve infected along the way, so our numbers will continue to go up over this time period. That was the concern: a surge on top of a surge.”

277 HOSPITALIZATIONS ↑

The state reports 277 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, reversing a downward trend. It’s the most admitted to hospitals in one day since 279 patients on November 24. Since the start of the pandemic, 17,372 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19, which is 4.4% of all known cases.

Tuesday there were 18 fewer COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,827 currently hospitalized, with 415 in ICU. That’s 20 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care than the day before. Changes in hospitalization numbers take deaths and discharges into account.

The Fox Valley region’s hospitals are treating 103 COVID-19 patients, with more than a quarter of them (26) in ICU. The Northeast region’s hospitals are taking care of 171 COVID-19 hospitals, with 45 in ICU.

The alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds had 7 patients on Tuesday. The field hospital is meant to help free up hospital beds by taking patients who are close to being released from the hospital but not quite ready, such as those who are ambulatory but still need oxygen.

HOSPITAL READINESS

The WHA reported 170 ICU beds are open among the state’s 134 hospitals, indicating 88.4% of the state’s ICU beds are occupied -- including COVID-19 patients and any other ailment or condition. In total, the state has 1,603 medical beds available (14.3%) if they have the staffing to take care of patients in them.

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals, serving 8 counties, have only 4 ICU beds (3.8%) and no intermediate care beds open. Overall, 94 of 853 beds are open (11%).

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals, serving 7 counties, have 8 ICU beds (3.9%) and 4 intermediate care beds open. Overall, 148 of the hospitals’ 956 beds are open (15.5%).

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold.)*

Wisconsin*

Adams – 1,065 cases (+25) (7 deaths)

Ashland – 680 cases (+11) (9 deaths)

Barron – 3,650 cases (+31) (41 deaths)

Bayfield - 685 cases (+5) (14 deaths) (+1)

Brown – 22,727 cases (+184) (140 deaths) (+3)

Buffalo – 819 cases (+14) (4 deaths)

Burnett – 780 cases (+8) (13 deaths) (+1)

Calumet – 4,070 cases (+11) (26 deaths) (+1)

Chippewa – 4,794 cases (+128) (52 deaths) (+1)

Clark – 2,173 cases (+19) (41 deaths) (+3)

Columbia – 3,498 cases (+18) (12 deaths)

Crawford – 1,314 cases (+92) (8 deaths) (+1)

Dane – 27,600 cases (+111) (81 deaths) (+1)

Dodge – 8,408 cases (+50) (74 deaths) (+3)

Door - 1,601 cases (+4) (11 deaths)

Douglas – 2,112 cases (+55) (5 deaths) (+4)

Dunn – 2,829 cases (+17) (13 deaths) (+1)

Eau Claire – 7,854 cases (+64) (58 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 327 cases (+11) (12 deaths) (+1)

Fond du Lac – 8,493 cases (+42) (50 deaths)

Forest - 731 cases (+4) (17 deaths)

Grant – 3,499 cases (+37) (64 deaths) (+2)

Green – 1,698 cases (+7) (5 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,185 cases (+1) (6 deaths)

Iowa - 1,306 cases (+2) (5 deaths)

Iron - 360 cases (+9) (10 deaths)

Jackson - 1,738 cases (+21) (4 deaths)

Jefferson – 5,403 cases (+51) (39 deaths)

Juneau - 1,930 cases (+15) (7 deaths)

Kenosha – 9,536 cases (+230) (150 deaths) (+8)

Kewaunee - 1,706 cases (+17) (17 deaths) (+1)

La Crosse – 8,126 cases (+39) (36 deaths) (+1)

Lafayette - 1,094 cases (+10) (4 deaths) (+1)

Langlade - 1,545 cases (+14) (29 deaths) (+3)

Lincoln – 1,975 cases (+24) (29 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 4,942 cases (+53) (37 deaths)

Marathon – 9,811 cases (+109) (124 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 2,985 cases (+33) (28 deaths)

Marquette – 1,028 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Menominee - 563 cases (+6) (8 deaths)

Milwaukee – 69,043 (+824) (746 deaths) (+10)

Monroe - 2,649 cases (+34) (14 deaths) (+1)

Oconto – 3,161 cases (+22) (28 deaths) (+1)

Oneida - 2,327 cases (+18) (34 deaths)

Outagamie – 13,775 cases (+79) (130 deaths) (+4)

Ozaukee - 4,813 cases (+102) (36 deaths)

Pepin – 481 cases (+8) (2 deaths)

Pierce – 2,177 cases (+17) (18 deaths) (+1)

Polk – 2,216 cases (+42) (9 deaths)

Portage – 4,712 cases (+32) (37 deaths) (+1)

Price – 732 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Racine – 14,187 cases (+88) (169 deaths) (+5)

Richland - 885 cases (+14) (14 deaths) (+1)

Rock – 9,493 cases (+53) (87 deaths) (+5)

Rusk - 888 cases (+16) (7 deaths)

Sauk – 3,613 cases (+35) (18 deaths)

Sawyer - 916 cases (+10) (7 deaths)

Shawano – 3,707 cases (+17) (48 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 9,182 cases (+57) (61 deaths) (+7)

St. Croix – 4,388 cases (+61) (21 deaths) (+1)

Taylor - 1,205 cases (+12) (10 deaths)

Trempealeau – 2,412 cases (+22) (17 deaths) (+2)

Vernon – 1,160 cases (+16) (12 deaths) (+1)

Vilas - 1,266 cases (+15) (13 deaths)

Walworth – 6,081 cases (+192) (53 deaths) (+5)

Washburn – 718 cases (+26) (5 deaths) (+2)

Washington – 8,905 cases (+103) (72 deaths) (+2)

Waukesha – 26,673 cases (+435) (203 deaths) (+6)

Waupaca – 3,701 cases (+24) (86 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 1,755 cases (+6) (10 deaths)

Winnebago – 13,196 cases (+42) (116 deaths) (+9)

Wood – 4,256 cases (+26) (28 deaths) (+1)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 160 cases (+9) (1 death)

Baraga - 414 cases (+7) (21 deaths) (+6)

Chippewa - 363 cases (+9) (6 deaths)

Delta – 2,228 cases (+11) (50 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson - 1,665 cases (+15) (40 deaths)

Gogebic - 584 cases (+4) (11 deaths)

Houghton – 1,277 cases (+13) (11 deaths)

Iron – 693 cases (+2) (29 deaths)

Keweenaw – 57 cases (+1) (1 death)

Luce – 118 cases

Mackinac - 216 cases (+1) (1 death) (+1)

Marquette - 2,628 cases (+61) (30 deaths)

Menominee - 1,217 cases (+59) (18 deaths)

Ontonagon – 252 cases (+3) (13 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 164 cases (1 death)

* Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

