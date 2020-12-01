Wisconsin Elections Commission confirms Biden’s victory in Wisconsin - what’s next?

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - After the completion of a partial recount and a statewide canvass, the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) confirmed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden the winner of Wisconsin Monday afternoon.

However, a lawsuit is still possible, and it may be filed by President Donald Trump as early as Tuesday. The president has five days to do so.

Monday’s meeting, which lasted less than five minutes, was basically a formality to confirm the numbers, which said President-elect Joe Biden won the state by almost 20,600 votes, and also gained 87 votes from the recount.

The recount was only for Milwaukee and Dane Counties.

During the recount, the Trump campaign attempted to have a large number of votes tossed out in those two counties, and if there is a lawsuit filed, that’s likely to be the focus.

President Trump’s attorneys have alleged - without evidence - that there was widespread fraud and illegal activity.

Ann Jacobs, the Chair of the WEC, signed off on the canvass, which then with to Governor Tony Evers for his approval.

The approval puts the state on record as giving President-elect Biden the win, and Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes.

The topic of any voting mistakes was also addressed during Monday’s meeting.

“Did any canvass statement demonstrate a failure to canvass votes, or omit votes from any ward or election district?” asked Jacobs during Monday’s meeting. (CLICK HERE for general election canvass results from Wisconsin counties.)

“Again, any errors that were identified during our initial canvass were brought to the attention of the county who then reconvened to correct their mistakes and the statement that’s before you was canvassed, and no errors were identified,” said Meagan Wolfe, the Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator.

Statement of Canvass for the 2020 President and Vice President election from the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC)

A conservative group has already filed a lawsuit in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court that is seeking to block any certification.

Attorneys for Governor Evers are asking the court to dismiss that same case.

On Tuesday, the state is expected to certify the other races on the November ballot. That meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, December 1 is the deadline under Wisconsin law for the Chairperson of the WEC to certify results from the General Election that weren’t subject to a recount.

The WEC says Presidential electors for the winning candidate will meet at the Capitol in Madison to cast their votes for president at 12 p.m. on Monday, December 14.

