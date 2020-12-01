SUNSHINE RETURNS TO START DECEMBER...

While snow is flying across the eastern Great Lakes today, skies will be clearing out closer to home. Clouds along the lakeshore and near the Upper Michigan border will give way to sunshine. An area of high pressure is drifting into Wisconsin and pumping drier air into the state. As the high arrives, northwest winds will slow down, especially later this afternoon. Otherwise, our afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Speaking of our temperatures, it looks like we’ll see warmer than normal weather all the way through the first half of this month. Not only does early December look mild, but it’s also looking very dry. While it’s a little early to say that we won’t see a White Christmas this year, if the developing weather pattern lasts through most of the month, the odds of it happening are not looking very good.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NW 10-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: W 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Early clouds LAKESIDE and FAR NORTH... Otherwise, sunshine returns. Not as blustery. HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Cold and frosty. LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. A milder afternoon. HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Slightly cooler with brisk winds. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Clouds NORTH, with more sunshine SOUTH. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild for December. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and brisk. Flurries possible across the Northwoods. HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Cool with brisk winds. HIGH: 37

