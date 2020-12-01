Advertisement

State identifies Marinette County deputy, 74-year-old man involved in fatal shooting

The deputy shot the man following a domestic incident in Amberg
(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice released the names of the Marinette County deputy and the man who was fatally shot following a domestic incident last Friday.

The DOJ says 74-year-old Duane Rich, of Wausaukee, was sitting in a vehicle when deputies responded to a call for help at 11 o’clock Friday morning, and Rich drove off. Deputies followed his car. According to the DOJ, Rich stopped the car after a short distance and came out brandishing a firearm, and Rich was shot by Deputy Jesse Parr.

Officers began life-saving efforts, but Rich died of his injuries at the hospital.

No one else was hurt.

Parr has been in law enforcement for five years. He’s on administrative leave, which is the sheriff’s office’s policy.

The Department of Justice is tasked by state law with investigating officer-involved shootings and saw all the law enforcement officers and agencies involved are cooperating. It will turn its findings over to the Marinette County district attorney to decide if criminal charges are warranted.

