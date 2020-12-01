Advertisement

Red Cross needs donations as pandemic saps blood supplies

During a pandemic, collecting blood becomes even harder
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The holidays are typically hard on blood donations.

During a pandemic, collecting blood becomes even more difficult, according to Pat Sullivan with the American Red Cross.

“People need to take care of themselves, be safe, be socially distant from one another, but giving blood is an essential activity and we need people to respond now,” he said.

Supplies are low with more than 100,000 blood drives canceled since the pandemic started.

“Where we would normally collect blood in terms of schools, places of worship, community centers, some of those locations are not currently operating or obviously not bringing together the same numbers of people,” Sullivan said.

Coronavirus convalescent plasma, the antibodies from someone recovering from COVID-19, is also being collected by the Red Cross and can be used to help someone who’s battling the virus.

“The blood program has only become more important in a time when it’s more challenging to get more people to come out,” according to Sullivan.

The Red Cross says it’s taking every precaution to keep blood donations safe, including health screenings with temperature checks.

Appointments are recommended. More information is available on the Red Cross website.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Fewer tests, fewer cases, fewer deaths reported
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin health officials report first increase in seven day case average in more than a week
ll
Madison high school student dies of COVID-19 complications
Stock graphic
Victims identified in two fatal Manitowoc County crashes
NFL flexes Packers game time for Week 14

Latest News

The mega tip was paid on a tab for a single $7 beer.
Man leaves $3K tip for a beer as restaurant closes for virus
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a...
Barr appoints special counsel in Russia probe investigation
WEC completes certification of all Wisconsin state races
WEC completes certification of all Wisconsin state races
Studies show pandemic's impact on learning
Studies show pandemic's impact on learning
Former corrections officer writes book about life at GBCI
Former corrections officer writes book about life at GBCI