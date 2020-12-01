Public market in Ashwaubenon offers a pandemic-friendly space for local businesses

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An indoor public market in Ashwaubenon called Revolution Maket now has its first vendors and is open for business.

Revolution Market is a place for local shop owners to expand with a pandemic-friendly option in a grab-and-go style facility.

“We are still doing our distancing, our masking but I think we need that interaction, so now at least people can come and they can be here, see the stuff,” said Owner of Teddies Creative Cakes, Tiffany Frelich.

Another vendor in the market is Snaps, for those looking for healthy options. Snaps owner Sophie Swingle said it’s the sense of camaraderie she appreciates about the space.

“Here, everyone can make their choices, they can come get their desert, get their wrap, get their coffee, desert, they can come and order a beautiful board,” said Swingle.

There is also a vendor called Bountiful Boards for fans of charcuterie. Owner Ashley Grant said the space is perfect for brand new businesses like hers.

“For me to kind of push further, and start something a little bit bigger, than I would have if I had not been able to find this new little market space,” said Grant.

Revolution Market on Holmgren Way said it’s a place that supports, showcases, and strengthens local businesses and it still has some spots available for anyone looking to start up, expand, or even downsize.

