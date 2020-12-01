President Trump challenges election results in Wisconsin Supreme Court

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - President Donald Trump is asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to toss out thousands of absentee ballots from Milwaukee County and Dane County.

Donald J. Trump v. Anthony S. Evers was filed Dec. 1 in the state’s high court.

The suit alleges absentee ballots were issued to voters who did not fill out the proper application and should be excluded from the Presidential Election results.

On Monday, the Gov. Tony Evers certified the results of the Nov. 3 election after a recount in Milwaukee and Dane Counties failed to change the results of the presidential race.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Elections Commission presented the results of the recount which confirmed President-elect Joe Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,600 votes. Biden gained 87 votes from the recount. CLICK HERE for recount documents.

Biden picked up Wisconsin’s 10 electoral college votes. In total, Biden has 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232 electoral votes.

The suit filed by Trump also claims that clerks added missing information to absentee ballots in violation of Wisconsin law.

Trump attorneys also take on “Democracy in the Park” events in Madison in which witnesses claimed poll workers received ballots and made certifications.

“While there was a pattern of activities improperly undertaken that affected the Election, four stand out,” reads the document filed in the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Trump’s attorneys say 170,140 absentee ballots were “improperly counted as they were issued without the elector having first submitted a written application.”

The suit states about 5,517 absentee ballots were “improperly counted as the certifications were, when received by clerks’ offices, incomplete and, as to a substantial proportion, the clerks’ offices subsequently altered the certifications by inserting missing information.”

Trump claims 28,395 absentee ballots were counted “that were improperly cast by individuals claiming Indefinite Confinement status even as there was ‘reliable information that [the] ... elector no longer qualifies for the service.’”

The lawsuit states that 17,271 absentee ballots were “improperly cast or received at Democracy in the Park events.”

“Despite clear law to the contrary and the express objections by Petitioners to the inclusion of the ballots identified in the Recount totals, the Milwaukee County and Dane County Boards of Canvassers improperly included those ballots in their Recount totals. The Milwaukee County and Dane County Boards of Canvassers’ decisions are in direct conflict with the applicable Wisconsin Statutes and case law and implicate an urgent matter of state-wide and national importance.”

Trump is being represented by James R. Troupis of Troupis Law Office in Cross Plains and R. George Burnett of Conway, Olejniczak & Jerry of Green Bay.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says Trump’s case seeks to disenfranchise thousands of Wisconsin voters.

“It doesn’t claim that a single one of those voters was ineligible to vote in Wisconsin,” says Kaul.

The AG promised to protect “the will of Wisconsin voters.”

Instead, it seeks to establish a two-tiered system for votes cast in the presidential election, with citizens from two of our counties subject to disenfranchisement under much stricter rules than citizens in the rest of the state. — Attorney General Josh Kaul (@WisDOJ) December 1, 2020

Gov. Evers praised the work of canvassers who conducted the recount and said the election was “fair” and “efficient.”

“Today I carried out my duty to certify the November 3rd election, and as required by state and federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris,” said Gov. Evers. “I want to thank our clerks, election administrators, and poll workers across our state for working tirelessly to ensure we had a safe, fair, and efficient election. Thank you for all your good work.”

Trump paid $3 million for the recount in Wisconsin. The state’s elections commission has repeatedly said the election process was transparent and followed Wisconsin law. Representatives from both parties were able to observe the counts and live streams were provided. Wisconsin’s chief elections official Meagan Wolfe has said there is no evidence of fraud.

“Despite this transparency, we have seen unfounded allegations that clerks and poll workers stopped counting, that they mysteriously found absentee ballots in the middle of the night, or that all the votes on absentee ballots were only for one candidate,” Wolfe said. “It’s just not true.”

Trump has claimed that the presidential election was “rigged” in states he did not win. Several lawsuits filed by the campaign have been dismissed due to lack of evidence.

Signed canvass statement and final recount results and explanations here:https://t.co/y15LnLt0GR — Wisconsin Elections (@WI_Elections) November 30, 2020

