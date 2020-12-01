MILD AND QUIET WEATHER THIS WEEK

Skies have cleared out, and you can expect mostly sunny conditions for the rest of the day. It could still be a bit blustery at times, but the wind will generally be lighter than it was yesterday. A northwest gust to 20 mph is still possible.

Highs today will get into the middle 30s... which is close to average for the first day of December. With clear skies tonight, and generally light winds, temperatures will dip into the teens NORTH with lower 20s elsewhere.

Speaking of our temperatures, it looks like we’ll see warmer than normal weather all the way through the first half of this month. Not only does early December look mild, but it’s also looking very dry. While it’s a little early to say that we won’t see a White Christmas this year, if the developing weather pattern lasts through most of the month, the odds of it happening are not looking very good. Highs should be back into the 40s on Wednesday with a mix of upper 30s and lower 40s continuing into the start of next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON: NNW 10-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: NW/W 5-10 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Blustery, but not quite as windy as yesterday. HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: Clear skies, light winds. Cold and frosty. LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. A milder afternoon. HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Slightly cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit milder. HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, but more clouds late. Mild for December. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and brisk. Flurries possible across the Northwoods. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Cool with brisk winds. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.