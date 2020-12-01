Advertisement

MILD AND QUIET WEATHER THIS WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
An incredibly prolonged and dry period of weather is ahead - Almost taking us into mid-week next week. There is a small chance of some flurries Sunday (mainly north), but that’s about it! And through it all temperatures (by day) will be mostly above average.

Just for the record, November goes down as MUCH WARMER and a little WETTER than average.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NW-W 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: W 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Clear skies, light winds. Cold and frosty. LOW: 22 (TEENS NORTH)

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. A milder afternoon. HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Slightly cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit milder. HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, but more clouds late. Mild for December. HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and brisk. Flurries possible across the Northwoods. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Cool with brisk winds. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 39

