Manitowoc Police: Woman bit by dog, help needed finding dog’s owner

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Your help is needed in finding the owner of a dog who police say bit a woman Monday afternoon in Manitowoc.

According to Manitowoc Police, the 37-year-old woman was walking on Division Street near the intersection of S. 26th Street at about 3:30 p.m. with her two children.

While walking, she told police they saw a dog running back and forth across the street, and as she told her kids to walk the other direction, the dog chased after them.

Officials say the woman tried to get between the dog and her children, and the dog bit her on her left calf.

The dog was described as a small to medium sized dog, was brown and white with white curly hair, and weighed about 5-10 pounds.

Police say the woman believed the dog was wearing a collar, but couldn’t provide a better description.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466.

If you have information about the dog’s owner, you’re asked to call the Shift Commander at 920-686-6551.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.