Kaukauna presents “Library of Lights”

Christmas lights
Christmas lights(Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kaukauna Public Library will be lit up for the holiday season. A light display in the library’s Rita and David Nelson Family Interactive Learning Garden will be livestreamed on the library’s Facebook page (CLICK HERE) Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 5:30 P.M.

The light display is funded by Kaukauna Utilities whose general manager, Jeff Feldt, will flip the proverbial switch on the lights.

The garden will light up each night at 5 P.M. People are welcome to walk through the garden.

The library is also offering curbside pick-up of holiday cheer with holiday books, music and videos for all ages. Community members can call (920) 766-6340 and request the holiday bundle or select specific items. Library hours are 9 A.M. to 8 P.M. Monday through Thursday and 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. on Friday.

The library is also still raising funds for the garden area and more holiday lights and decorations for next year.

