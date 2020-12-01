Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Pandemic creates new opportunity for nursing students

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The pandemic is putting a strain on our health care system, leading to a new opportunity for Wisconsin nursing students. The Department of Health Services is offering tuition credit for working in hospitals -- giving them hands-on work experience before they graduate, making their goal of graduation more affordable, and easing staff shortages at hospitals.

Chris Roth talks with Judy Westphal, dean of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh College of Nursing, about interest in the medical field right now and concerns students have about working during the pandemic.

