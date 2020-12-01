How to help local organizations on Giving Tuesday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s Giving Tuesday, and local non-profit organizations could use a good dose of generosity.

Non-profits have struggled to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. Large in-person fundraisers were canceled.

Project Six Wisconsin provides emotional and monetary support to first responders, police officers, firefighters, EMS workers and correctional officers. The organization hosts an appreciation event for those first responders.

They’re also serving meals to Wisconsin National Guard members helping with COVID-19 testing in the Fox Valley.

“We do stuff for officers who have stuff going on in their family or if they can’t work. We had one where his wife had cancer. So we come in and we organize lawn care service, laundry service, food, always food. Food is a big thing,” says Lean Suprise, Project Six Wisconsin.

Freedom House is a homeless shelter in Green Bay. It’s at capacity with 16 families staying there. There’s also a waitlist for people to get in.

Freedom House canceled its annual gala due to the pandemic. They’re looking to make up the deficit caused by the loss of such a large fundraiser.

Freedom house also needs basic donations to operate and help families.

“We have an obligation and a duty to help these families turn a new leaf and start over. We need to be able to provide them with a certain amount of and supplies and necessities and food and all of those things so it’s really important for us to raise the funds that we need,” says Jessica Diederich, President, Freedom House Ministries.

Find a Giving Tuesday opportunity near you: https://hq.givingtuesday.org/

