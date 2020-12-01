Green Bay community gives back big to underprivileged kids

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Giving Tuesday is a good day to do good amid tough times, if you’re in a position to help.

The day, founded in 2012, encourages people to do good around the world by giving their time, talents and treasure.

If you’re able, consider donating money to a cause important to you or start a Facebook fundraiser for a nonprofit.

You are also encouraged to volunteer with non-profits or advocate for the causes you care about.

Action 2 News checked in with one organization, Feed My Starving Children, to hear how much the community has helped underprivileged kids around the world.

Every year twelve Green Bay area churches come together to give back and the goal is to go above and beyond.

“Feed My Starving Children is an organization that relies solely on volunteers to pack nutritious meals for children all over the world,” said Vanessa Moran, Media Co-Chair with Feed My Starving Children in Green Bay.

Most years the community gets together to pack thousands of meals for those children, not to mention in-person fundraising, but the pandemic brought challenges leading to unique virtual fundraising, and the community has stepped forward.

The organization not only met, but exceeded this year’s goal of raising $120,000 by just over $30,000.

“The money raised, the funds raised help purchase the dry goods and materials that allow in this year the machines to pack enough meals so that 1700 children in underprivileged countries can enjoy a meal a day for an entire year,” said Paul Evansen, Co-Chair for Feed My Starving Children in Green Bay.

On this Giving Tuesday in 2020, money raised goes towards aiming higher, to make an even greater difference next year.

“Our goal is to pack one million meals, for the first time in Green Bay mobile pack history, so it’s a big goal, it’s an ambitious goal, it’s one we as a partner board prayerfully decided on,” Moran.

