Cause of fatal Green Bay fire determined to be smoking near medical oxygen

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department say they now know what caused a fatal fire in Green Bay last month.

According to the department, a fire which killed one person on November 17 was caused by someone smoking near medical oxygen.

As Action 2 News previously reported, the person who died from the fire was pulled from the building, located on the 2900 block of West Point Road, before being taken to an area hospital.

The victim died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Fire officials say the use of portable medical oxygen has increased throughout the years, and the medical oxygen increases the percentage of oxygen in the air that a patient uses to breathe.

Any fires which may start in an oxygen-enriched area can cause materials to ignite more easily, and also make fires burn at a faster rate than normal.

The department says the November 17 fire was a “terrible accident”, and their thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family.

The incident also injured a second person. That person was treated at the scene.

