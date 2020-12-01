Advertisement

Car hits pedestrians in Germany; 2 killed, 15 injured

A square is blocked by the police in Trier, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. German police say...
A square is blocked by the police in Trier, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. German police say two people have been killed and several others injured in the southwestern German city of Trier when a car drove into a pedestrian zone. Trier police tweeted that the driver had been arrested and the vehicle impounded.(Harald Tittel/dpa via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — A car drove into a pedestrian zone in the southwestern German city of Trier on Tuesday, killing two people and seriously injuring 15 others, officials said.

The driver was arrested and the vehicle was impounded, Trier police tweeted. Police and rescue crews were on the scene and authorities told people to avoid the city center.

Mayor Wolfram Leibe told the SWR broadcaster that in addition to the two dead, 15 people had suffered serious injuries.

No details were immediately available on the cause of the crash, and police didn’t answer their phones or email.

Trier is about 200 kilometers (120 miles) west of Frankfurt, near the border with Luxembourg. The city of about 110,000 people is known for its Roman gate, the Porta Nigra, which is near the scene of the crash, and as the birthplace of Karl Marx.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Fewer tests, fewer cases, fewer deaths reported
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin health officials report first increase in seven day case average in more than a week
ll
Madison high school student dies of COVID-19 complications
Stock graphic
Victims identified in two fatal Manitowoc County crashes
WATCH: Neenah family's light show
Neenah home dazzles with 22,000 Christmas lights

Latest News

This satellite image provided by 2020 Maxar Technologies shows the damaged radio telescope at...
Huge Puerto Rico radio telescope, already damaged, collapses
In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the Petroleum...
OPEC talks on production hit snag as pandemic clouds outlook
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction gets high court review
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Milder weather coming
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Milder weather coming
A family in Michigan is mourning the death of not one, but two people from the coronavirus....
Michigan great-grandparents die of COVID-19 one minute apart