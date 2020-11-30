Advertisement

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers sell holiday cookie decorating kits

generic decorated cookies
generic decorated cookies(KSFY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are helping fans celebrate the holidays in a safe, socially-distancing way with take-home cookie decorating kits.

The kits contain a dozen sugar cookies, three icings in various holiday colors, 3 ¼ ounces of sprinkles and 3 ¼ ounces of granulated sugar (also in various holiday colors). When you add taxes and processing fees, the kits cost $25.

Only 100 kits are available.

Decorating kits can be ordered online (CLICK HERE). You can also call the Timber Rattlers ticket office, (920) 733-4152, weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Orders need to be placed by 12 P.M. on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Then on Wednesday, Dec. 9, they can be picked up at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute between 12 and 5:30 P.M. Mascots Fang and Whiffer will bring them to your car.

