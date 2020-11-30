Advertisement

Waushara County Sheriff: One shot during hunting incident

MGN amublance response
MGN amublance response(MGN Online)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOWN OF COLOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say an investigation is underway after one person was shot on Thanksgiving in the Town of Coloma.

According to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in at 4:41 p.m. Thursday afternoon saying someone had been shot in a hunting incident near the intersection of Czech Avenue and 7th Court.

When authorities arrived, they found the victim had non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says neither the victim, nor the suspect, are from the area.

At this time, the Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin DNR are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Neither of the parties were immediately identified.

