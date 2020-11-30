Victims identified in two fatal Manitowoc County crashes

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office has released names and new information about a pair of deadly crashes.

The first crash happened Wednesday, Nov. 25 in the township of Schleswig. At about 2:18 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at County Highway X and County Highway A.

Investigators say a 16-year-old De Pere boy was driving west on County X when he failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection. He was hit by southbound Freightliner tractor trailer driven by 63-year-old Hiawatha Jones of Milwaukee.

The teen received serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Her name was not released.

His passengers died. The Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Patrick Errol Knapp of De Pere was pronounced dead at the scene. A 14-year-old De Pere boy also died at the scene. His name was not released.

Jones was not hurt.

The second crash happened on Thanksgiving in the township of Centerville. At about 12:25 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to a single-vehicle crash on County Highway X at Centerville Road.

Officials says 22-year-old Jordan James Leslie of Sheboygan was driving a car east on County Highway X when he crossed the centerline and entered the north ditch.

The car continued east in the ditch and hit several trees.

Leslie was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Multiple agencies assisted the Sheriff’s Office at these crash scenes.

