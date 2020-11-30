Advertisement

THE COLDEST DAY OF THE WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Our November ends with a blustery north wind, wrapping into a strong storm spinning over the Ohio Valley. With wind gusts frequently over 30 mph, wind chills will be stuck in the teens for most of the day. Actual high temperatures will be in the lower 30s, which truth be told, is only SLIGHTLY colder than average for this time of year. This blast of cold air will be short-lived, as temperatures climb back above normal again as early as tomorrow afternoon.

Meanwhile, we have lake-enhanced clouds covering up northeast Wisconsin. A few flurries are possible at times, but keep your shovel in the garage. Clouds MAY break into the afternoon, especially across central Wisconsin and in the Fox Valley. However, the low clouds may prove to be more stubborn closer to the lakeshore and in the Northwoods.

Widespread sunshine returns tomorrow, with more quiet weather. In fact, early December looks dry, with no precipitation through next weekend. Highs will be mainly in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 15-35+ MPH

TUESDAY: N/NW 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Wind-chilly. Broken clouds. A few flurries. HIGH: 32 (chills mainly in the teens)

TONIGHT: Clouds linger NORTH and LAKESIDE. LOW: 23 (single digit chills)

TUESDAY: Some clouds NORTH. Otherwise, sunny. Not as blustery. HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool with less wind. HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortably cool. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Sunshine and some afternoon clouds. A brisk wind. HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 37

