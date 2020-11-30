THE COLDEST DAY OF THE WEEK

Our November ends with a blustery north wind, wrapping into a strong storm spinning over the Ohio Valley. With wind gusts frequently over 30 mph, wind chills will be stuck in the teens for most of the day. Actual high temperatures will be in the lower 30s, which truth be told, is only SLIGHTLY colder than average for this time of year. This blast of cold air will be short-lived, as temperatures climb back above normal again as early as tomorrow afternoon.

Meanwhile, we have lake-enhanced clouds covering up northeast Wisconsin. A few flurries are possible at times, but keep your shovel in the garage. Clouds MAY break in spots this afternoon, especially across central Wisconsin and in the Fox Valley. However, the low clouds will prove to be more stubborn closer to the lakeshore and in the Northwoods.

Widespread sunshine returns tomorrow, with more quiet weather. In fact, early December looks dry, with no precipitation through next weekend. Highs will be mainly in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: N 15-35 MPH

TUESDAY: N/NW 10-20 MPH

AFTERNOON: Wind-chilly. Mostly cloudy to overcast. A few flurries. HIGH: 32 (chills mainly in the teens)

TONIGHT: Clouds linger NORTH and LAKESIDE. LOW: 23 (single digit chills)

TUESDAY: Some clouds NORTH. Otherwise, sunny. Not as blustery. HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool with less wind. HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortably cool. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Sunshine and some afternoon clouds. A brisk wind. HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 37

