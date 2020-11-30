Advertisement

TEMPERATURES TURNING MILDER THIS WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Today was a chilly one with temps generally in the 20s, but this blast of cold air will be short-lived. Skies will be clearing tonight and lows will settle into the lower half of the 20s. Look for mostly sunny skies Tuesday. Temperatures will climb back above normal as highs get into the middle and upper 30s.

It will still be a bit on the blustery side with a north-northwest wind at 10-15 mph. Morning wind chills could be as cold as the single digits across northern areas with lower teens through the Fox Cities. Chills will stay in the 20s during the afternoon. The wind should settle down by Wednesday, and mostly sunny skies will continue.

More quiet weather can be expected as the first week of December progresses. The forecast looks dry into the weekend. In large part, temperatures will run warmer than average. The normals for this time of year are a high of 34 and a low of 20. Instead, we’ll be getting into the upper 30s and lower 40s most afternoons this week (after today) with nighttime temps in the middle 20s. There may be a storm system passing east of the area on Sunday that could lead to stronger winds. But, for now, it appears any precipitation chances Sunday into Monday would be limited to flurries in our area.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NNW 10-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds linger NORTH and LAKESIDE. Brisk wind. LOW: 23 (single digit chills)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and blustery, but milder. HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder with less wind. HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, and still seasonably mild. HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Clouds increase late. A brisk wind develops. HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Blustery and cooler. Flurries? HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

MODNAY: Sun and clouds. Flurries possible. HIGH: 35

