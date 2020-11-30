Rodgers’ 4 TD passes help Packers roll over Bears 41-25

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers beat the slumping Chicago Bears 41-25 to pad their NFC North lead.

During the 201st meeting between the historic rivals, the Packers got their 100th win Sunday night.

41-25 the final. A special 100th win in the great rivalry for the #Packers. Now 3 up in the North with 5 to play. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

Green Bay (8-3) scored touchdowns on each of its first three possessions and grabbed a three-game division edge over Chicago (5-6) and Minnesota.

Multiple milestones were hit, including wide receiver Davante Adams getting his 500th career receptions, quarterback Aaron Rodgers surpassing 50,000 career passing yards, and Marcedes Lewis becoming only the seventh tight end in NFL history with more than 400 catches and more than 200 games played when he caught a touchdown for his 400th career reception.

Aaron Rodgers now has 30 TD passes in a season for the seventh time in his career. That matches Tom Brady for the fourth-most, 30-TD seasons -- trailing only Drew Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning. https://t.co/ydTxqcOW5q — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 30, 2020

An underrated aspect of Aaron Rodgers' high production this season: In 10 of the 11 games, he's been sacked zero or one time.



"For an almost-37-year-old, that's a dream," Rodgers said. https://t.co/lhFFT0cx40 pic.twitter.com/9kQTS9yZSw — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 30, 2020

The Bears have dropped five straight since getting off to a 5-1 start.

Chicago’s Mitchell Trubisky threw three touchdown passes but also had three turnovers that led to Packers touchdowns. Two of those turnovers were thrown to Darnell Savage.

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: Packers defeat Bears 41-25

Matt LaFleur has still not lost back to back games in his Packers’ tenure, and the Packers blow the NFC North wide open with a three game lead with five to play. Tonight was even more impressive than I had possibly imagined — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 30, 2020

Sunday’s win propels the Packers to 8-3, with five games left in the regular season. They currently have a three game lead in the NFC North over the Bears and the Minnesota Vikings, who are both now at 5-6.

The Detroit Lions have dropped to 4-7.

In the NFC, the Packers only trail the New Orleans Saints, who are 9-2.

Next week, the Packers host the Philadelphia Eagles at 3:25 p.m., while the Bears host the Lions at 12 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.