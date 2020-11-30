Advertisement

Oshkosh Fire Department replaces neighborhood food drive with drop-off events

Santa Claus rides into Oshkosh on a vintage fire truck in 2019 to encourage donations of toys...
Santa Claus rides into Oshkosh on a vintage fire truck in 2019 to encourage donations of toys and food for needy families in the community (WBAY photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The COVID-19 pandemic has put another holiday tradition on hold. This year, the Oshkosh Fire Department won’t be driving Santa Claus through neighborhoods on an antique fire truck to collect food and toys for children in need. Instead, the fire department is holding three food and toy drop-off events at a fire station... with Santa still supervising the good deeds and making his list.

Drive-thru events with Santa will be held at Fire Station #15 at 101 Court Street between 5:30 and 7:30 P.M. this Thursday, Dec. 3; Monday, Dec. 7; and Wednesday, Dec. 9. Enter the convention center overflow lot on Ceape Ave. then follow the traffic to the drop-off site. Cash donations will also be accepted during the drop-offs.

You can also drop off non-perishable food, toys or gift cards at Oshkosh fire stations any time. Bins are located outside each fire station. You can make an online monetary donation via PayPal, https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=QTK97FZHLAHT6

The Oshkosh Fire Department has held the neighborhood food and toy drive for more than 20 years.

