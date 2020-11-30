Optimism builds among local businesses and fans, as Packers allow some fans at Lambeau

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After spending most of the season with empty seats, Lambeau Field on Sunday night welcomed fans with some moderations.

It was the Green Bay Packers versus the Chicago Bears game, an NFC north rivalry.

“As a life long Packer fan, this couldn’t be better to have this opportunity,’ Tim Schroeder said. “Me and my wife are just very blessed.”

Instead of employees walking down the aisle selling beer and food, they held signs on the need to wear masks. If you didn’t have one on, they asked you to wear one.

“My wife and my family we’ve been social distancing. We feel very comfortable with how the Covid task force with the Packers has handled everything,” Schroeder said. “We’re just ready to go and looking forward to the game.”

Five hundred Packers employees and their families were seated in the middle sections of Lambeau.

The Packers organization made the decision to re-introduce fans, after announcing an indefinite ban last month as Wisconsin was deemed a Covid-19 hotspot.

“I think it’s going very smoothly so far...the atmosphere in the community really is boosted with the Packers,” Zander Hansel, who was also in attendance, said. “I’m really hoping that they’re able to have more fans, and I think that they’ll be able to.”

Some businesses hit hard by both the pandemic and fans being banned at Lambeau are optimistic with the Packers’ latest move.

“I don’t see why we can’t spread 20,000 people out in a 80,000 capacity stadium,” Kevin Burkel, owner of Burkel’s One Block Over, said. “It’s no different than go shopping in a mall. The odds are greater in a mall than they are out in an open field.”

According to Burkel, bars and restaurants near Lambeau have seen six figure declines in their sales since the coronavirus outbreak began.

As for the fans, they’re willing to do what it takes to watch games in-person safely.

“The safety measures are great. There’s a lot of people holding up signs,” Hansel said.

