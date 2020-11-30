Advertisement

No injuries reported following dumpster fire at Fond du Lac’s Milk Specialties

Crews battle a dumpster fire at Fond du Lac's Milk Specialties
Crews battle a dumpster fire at Fond du Lac's Milk Specialties(Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say a dumpster fire caused a temporary evacuation at Milk Specialties in Fond du Lac early Monday afternoon.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department, crews were called to the business, located on the 300 block of Tompkins Street, at 1:14 p.m. for a report of a dumpster on fire that was outside the building.

However, when they arrived crews found the dumpster was actually inside the building, and the dumpster was pulled out from the building.

Officials say the fire was extinguished, but it did cause moderate smoke conditions in parts of the building, which was evacuated for a short period of time.

No one was injured during the incident.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown, and is being investigated.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin health officials report first increase in seven day case average in more than a week
Police Lights Generic
One killed in Outagamie County crash, police seeking crash witnesses
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Fewer tests, fewer cases, fewer deaths reported
Coronavirus generic
State reports more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases Saturday, positivity rate passes 50%
11/29/20 early morning crash closes intersection at Bellevue and Mason St.
Green Bay officer and another driver involved in crash

Latest News

INTERVIEW: YWCA event aims to stop racism in the Green Bay area
YWCA event aims to stop racism in Green Bay area
INTERVIEW: YWCA event aims to stop racism in the Green Bay area
INTERVIEW: YWCA event aims to stop racism in the Green Bay area
DHS launches campaign to recruit health care workers
DHS launches campaign to recruit health care workers in WI
Community kindness helps homeless couple with COVID-19
Community kindness helps homeless couple with COVID-19
Celebrating caregivers: Non-profit uses book to share stories of local caregivers
Celebrating caregivers: Non-profit uses book to share stories of local caregivers