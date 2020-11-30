No injuries reported following dumpster fire at Fond du Lac’s Milk Specialties

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say a dumpster fire caused a temporary evacuation at Milk Specialties in Fond du Lac early Monday afternoon.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department, crews were called to the business, located on the 300 block of Tompkins Street, at 1:14 p.m. for a report of a dumpster on fire that was outside the building.

However, when they arrived crews found the dumpster was actually inside the building, and the dumpster was pulled out from the building.

Officials say the fire was extinguished, but it did cause moderate smoke conditions in parts of the building, which was evacuated for a short period of time.

No one was injured during the incident.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown, and is being investigated.

FDLFR on scene of a dumpster fire which was inside the loading dock at Milk Specialties 325 Tompkins St. pic.twitter.com/NuBWH23oYv — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) November 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.