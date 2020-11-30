Neenah receives grant to clean up former auto salvage yard

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah has received grant money for the redevelopment of a former auto salvage yard on the south side.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources gave the city a brownfields grant. The Wisconsin Assessment Monies program gives contractor services worth up to $35,000.

The 9.3-acre site is located at 2405 Schultz Drive. For years, it was the home to an auto salvage yard. The DNR says about 3,000 salvaged vehicles piled up on the property.

The DNR says a rail line and “uncharacterized fill material” were identified as possible environmental contamination.

“This property is in a prime location for redevelopment given its proximity to Neenah’s Southpark Industrial Center and U.S. Highway 41,” said Jodie Peotter, DNR Remediation and Redevelopment Program’s Brownfields, Outreach and Policy Section Chief. “It’s a highly visible property located at one of the main entry locations to the city. Until the property is investigated, the ability to attract new development remains diminished because of the perceived environmental condition of the property.”

The idea is to clean up the property and sell it to a buyer.

“The property is not as attractive as it could be to potential buyers in its present condition,” Peotter said. “With the DNR’s help, the city will determine the true environmental conditions at the property, address any necessary cleanup issues and then market the property to a new buyer.”

The DNR has given out dozens of brownfields grants since 2009. The agency says those grants are worth $2.6 million.

The grants are given to communities to clean up properties with possible environmental hazards. The program is funded through the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

MORE INFO: https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Brownfields

